Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Thursday. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7259, down 0.23% on the day. Australia Private Capital Expenditure came in at 4.4%, in the second quarter, which was a solid performance. The reading breezed past the consensus of 2.5% but eased compared to the Q1 gain of 6.0%. However, the positive data failed to cheer investors, as jitters over Covid concerns are weighing on the Australian currency on Thursday. This has snapped a three-day uptrend for the Aussie, as market sentiment has weakened.