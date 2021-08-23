Cancel
Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Sellers Lay in Wait as Fed and ECB Minutes Eyed

By James Skinner
poundsterlinglive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Sellers lay in wait as Fed speech, ECB mins eyed. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1611-1.1634. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate has been quick to rebound following recent global market turbulence but has prospective sellers already waiting in the wings and faces a dense scrub of resistance barriers at nearby levels overhead, which could potentially see its recovery curbed in the week ahead.

www.poundsterlinglive.com

Comments / 0

