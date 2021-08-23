Cancel
Computers

Shifting Pipeline Security Left and Left Again

By Janet Matsuda
devops.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving to the cloud creates a tremendous opportunity to get security right and reduce the risk of a data breach. Most organizations start their cloud security efforts by ‘shifting security left’ thereby addressing issues in the CI/CD pipeline. Fixing known vulnerabilities and risky configurations before pushing images to production makes sense. But there is an opportunity to shift security even further left—as you set up your cloud infrastructure—to reduce risk. Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security allows you to define security controls as you configure your cloud infrastructure.

#Cloud Security#Security Controls#Infrastructure Security#Internal Security#Ci#Iac Security#Devops
Technology
Computers
