The dreams of Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and whatever other names have been added to everyone’s mock trades have hit a halt. The stock of a guy who was once hailed as “The Next LeBron,” is at an all-time low and the pipedreams of getting a “Harden-esque” return seems farfetched. If the Sixers are to still make a franchise-altering trade that ships Ben Simmons out, they will be forced to look a tier below their original aiming point for a trade. Here are four names that may still be in play: