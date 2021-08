The concept of resilience is a subversive way to push depleted healthcare workers past their limits. There is an image circulating on social media appearing to show an email from the management level of a UK hospital. The missive admonishes and embarrasses staff for negotiating higher pay to cover rota gaps and signs off with a line that bluntly illustrates the tightrope which healthcare workers will seemingly forever walk, “There is a moral ethic to being a doctor which I would like to remind you of.” And with that, the few measly crumbs of morale left to the recipients are rudely swept from the table.