New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Sydney prompted Australian regions to pull up the drawbridge on the city and surrounding state Friday by implementing unprecedented travel restrictions. Western Australia became the latest state to impose tighter curbs on travel from New South Wales and its state capital, which posted a record 390 new infections Friday. Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said from Tuesday would-be travellers will have to secure an exemption to enter his state, provide a negative Covid test, show proof of at least one vaccine dose, undergo 14 days home quarantine and install a tracking app on their phone. If Sydney's cases go above 500 a day, travellers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine and exemptions will be limited to a small number including the armed forces.