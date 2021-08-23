Cancel
Public Health

New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON – New Zealand's government on Monday said it will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of daily COVID-19...

