Jack Brady, son of National Football League superstar Tom Brady, is celebrating 14 years of life today (Sunday) with his friends and family. Tom Brady, who quarterbacks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is hard at work in the team’s training camp. Brady and the Bucs are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. The team practices every day in training camp, preparing to make another run at an NFL championship. A true family man at heart, Tom Brady took a break from the action to wish his son, Jack, a happy birthday. Brady’s wife and Jack’s stepmother, supermodel Giselle Bündchen followed suit shortly after Brady. Both used social media to wish their teenager a very special birthday.