Davina McCall forced to defend herself after being left 'furious' and 'so angry' over misleading article

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams has addressed the controversy surrounding Eamonn Holmes’ comment about her hair.On Thursday’s episode of the ITV series (12 August), Holmes, who was co-presenting with his wife Ruth Langsford, said he would like to “pet” Williams’ hair.“Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today,” he said. “You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.”Williams, who is mixed race, responded by laughing, stating: “Don’t touch my hair.”Following criticism from viewers, Holmes issued an apology on Twitter, writing: “Hey everyone out there, if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged...