Davina McCall forced to defend herself after being left 'furious' and 'so angry' over misleading article

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavina McCall has taken to Twitter to defend herself after an article published over the weekend implied that she had trademarked the word "menopausing" to make money off it. Sharing a 49-second video on social media, the mother-of-two told her followers: "Hey there, I have just seen the headline on the Daily Mail and I am so furious about it that I thought I would take this measure and post something on here because I am really angry.

