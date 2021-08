Welcome to our Parade.com weekly essay series Novel Advice in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, Patti Callahan talks about how reading can turn into the vacation you’re dreaming of. Read why, and be sure to check back each week for a new essay right here on Parade.com.