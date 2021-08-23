Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:28:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 250 AM EDT, Tropical rain showers continued across the area tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with an additional inch possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sterling, Arlington, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Greentown, Angels, South Canaan, Lakeville, Newfoundland and La Anna. Rain will continue through the night which will continue the flood threat on smaller streams, roads and poor drainage areas. The Lackawaxen River and Dyberry Creek continued to rise and are approaching flood stage. Additional warnings along those waterways may be necessary.