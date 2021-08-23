Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 12:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lackawanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Warning for Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 250 AM EDT, Flooding is ongoing and will continue into the night. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with additional showers continuing. An additional inch of rain is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Carbondale, Waverly, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Moscow, Mayfield, Clarks Green, Dalton, Elmhurst, La Plume, Lehigh, Mount Cobb, Tompkinsville and East Benton. Severe flooding had occurred from Scranton to Carbondale with many flooded roads stranding vehicles. Rain will continue tonight and flood problems are expected to continue.