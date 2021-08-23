European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

European stocks declined after relatively weak news from the region. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 0.42% after weak automobile news. In a statement, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that UK carmakers manufactured just 53,438 vehicles in July. This was a 38% decline from the previous month and the lowest number in more than 65 years. The society blamed this slowdown to the ongoing labour shortage. Meanwhile in Germany, the DAX index declined by more than 0.30% led by Deutsche Bank. The bank’s shares tumbled after news that the Justice Department was investigating its sustainability claims. The investigation focuses on DWS, the bank’s investment firm.