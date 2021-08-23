Cancel
European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.

