When Did Sydney Pollack refused Weinstein to spawned atrocious victory?
Silver Linings Playbook was released ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012, a little more than four years after the release of Matthew Quick’s novel of the same, but work on the film began before the book even landed in bookstores around the world in September 2008. In a New York Times article released around the time of the movie’s release, it is revealed that the Weinstein Company purchased its film rights just before the book was published with Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella set to produce the feature.blogs.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0