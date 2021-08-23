Bethel Missionary Baptist Church holds vaccine clinic aimed towards millennials

As the delta variant continues to impact more children, teens, and young adults, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and the Tallahassee-Leon COVID-19 Task Force hosted another vaccine clinic. This time aimed at getting more young people vaccinated.

Bethel says they gave out eight people during their clinic Sunday.

Dr. James Wright who leads the millennial task force says they'll be holding more clinics like Saturday's because they're not quite where they want to be at with vaccines.

"If we don't vaccinate the millennials we'll never be able to go back to normal," said Wright. "We know that in Florida right now it's at less than 40 percent for millennials, and we know that there is a large population base within Florida, so we need millennials to get vaccinated in Florida so they can serve as the bedrock to show others that as we move the vaccine age range down, it's important to get millennials vaccinated so they can be around family, they can be around their friends we can go back to normal, go back to concerts, go back to fun."

Bethel will hold their next vaccine clinc at Fort Braden Elementary school on September 18, with times still yet to be announced.