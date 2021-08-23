Cancel
Dollar: Too Much Of A Good Thing Or Bear-Trap Profit-Taking Ahead Of Weekend?

It was a dramatic week in the capital markets. Equities and commodities got hit hard while the dollar soared, especially against the major currencies typically seen as levered to world growth and whose central banks are perceived to be ahead of the Federal Reserve. These include the dollar-bloc currencies and the Norwegian krone. The RBNZ held off its rate hike amid a virus-induced lockdown. Nevertheless, Governor Orr made it clear a rate hike was still necessary, most likely for the next meeting on October 5. On the other hand, Norway's central bank confirmed it was on track to hike next month. Nevertheless, the Norwegian krone, Australian and New Zealand dollars fell over 2.5%-32% last week, the biggest decline so far this year.

