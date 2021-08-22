Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Women's Soccer Moves to 2-0 with Win Over Northwestern

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI - Xavier women's soccer moved to 2-0 on the season, coming from behind to take a 2-1 win over Northwestern at Corcoran Field on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats struck midway through the first half, off a set piece to take the 1-0 lead into the break. Xavier responded just out of the half, with Mathilde Rasmussen scoring from Sonia Vargas in the 53rd minute to tie the game. Rasmussen tallied again, this time the game-winner, from a header from Shelby Sallee off a free kick from Hayley Jakovich.

