Dragalia Lost – Chapter 21 (part one) available, Knights of Alberia event live

By Elias
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart one of chapter 21 of the main campaign, The Two Creators, was added Aug. 22, 11 PM PT! The prince and friends finally reach the top of the Sacred Tree, where it shows them its creators’ designs and Nedrick’s resolve to change them…

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Retailheypoorplayer.com

Lost at Sea Review (PC)

They say that life is a journey, not a destination. That even the best laid plans often go awry. That it’s like a box of chocolates, and we’ll never know what we’re gonna get. That doesn’t make it any more palatable when tragedy strikes, but it can help us put things in perspective.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive’s next revealed DLC addition is Jack-O’

Guilty Gear Strive has revealed the second character coming to the game as DLC, with the newest member of the roster being Jack-O’. Full name Jack-O’ Valentine, she’s a former servant of That Man. She first became a playable character in the series in 2015’s Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator. She heads into the fight with a whole host of jack-o-lantern themed accoutrement. These include bombs, her mask and more. This time she’s also got the use of three robotic drones she’ll be able to call upon in battle.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Which class to choose in Bless Unleashed

Looking for the best Bless Unleashed class? It's important to choose a playstyle you'll enjoy as you quest your way through the story to reach max level. And as Round8 Studio's MMORPG emphasises action combat, it's especially important to pick a class with which you're comfortable. Bless Unleashed is a...
nintendoeverything.com

King’s Bounty II Switch gameplay

King’s Bounty II, a new turn-based RPG, is just about to find its way to Switch and some gameplay has come in. 1C Entertainment and Prime Matter will be bringing the game out tomorrow. Footage from the Switch version is now available. Take a look at over 30 minutes of...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes – Double Special Heroes Summoning Focus now live

A new Summoning Event is now live in Fire Emblem Heroes. Here are the details for the Double Special Heroes Summoning Focus:. In this Double Special Heroes summoning event, two Special Heroes of each color are available as part of a 5-star summoning focus and have an initial appearance rate of 6%! (The rate for regular 5-star Heroes will be 0%.) Your first summon in this event won’t cost any Orbs!
nintendoeverything.com

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon shows off ten minutes of gameplay

During today’s Type-Moon Times broadcast, publisher Aniplex and developer Type-Moon debuted new gameplay from Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. Ten minutes of footage is now available. We have the full recording below – note that the gameplay footage for Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon starts at...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Miyako Arima battle preview trailer

Project Lumina shared a new battle preview trailer today for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, which features Miyako Arima. The eldest daughter of the Arima branch family, which took Shiki in as a child. Currently in the fifth grade, she sees herself as Shiki’s other sister. Her feelings are easy to see as she always wears her heart on her sleeve. She unabashedly adores her kind, quiet older “brother,” but whenever he is near, she becomes so nervous she can barely speak. This continued for many years until Shiki was suddenly called back to the Tohno family, and Miyako did not take the news well. She learned bajiquan by observing others in her family’s dojo, though it now sits unused. Although she was nowhere near the skill of a true martial artist, her abilities quickly flourish in the ensuing battles. Her destructive powers make it hard to believe she is only 11 years old.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion reveal stream here

Today, Bungie is hosting a special livestream for Destiny 2, and the developer has outlined that we'll hear more about incoming expansion Witch Queen during this event. Bungie's Witch Queen reveal stream is set to (unofficially) kick off gamescom week, and as such the company has said it'll go live today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5pm BST.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

King’s Bounty II launch trailer

One final trailer has come in for King’s Bounty II. The game has just released on various platforms, including Switch, and today’s video celebrates the news. For those that need a recap on King’s Bounty II, check out the following overview:. Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracies, sabotage,...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

3D action-adventure game XEL announced for Switch

Assemble Entertainment and Tiny Roar today announced XEL, an upcoming 3D action-adventure game. The project is currently targeting release for Q2 2022. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. XEL is a 3D action-adventure set in a sci-fi fantasy setting. Play as Reid, shipwrecked on the strange...
Video GamesDestructoid

Street Fighter’s Akuma coming to Monster Hunter Rise in wild crossover event

The incredible power of Satsui no Hado is about to be let loose within the wild fantasy world of Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom has announced that Akuma, the demonic warrior of the Street Fighter franchise, will be making a guest appearance in the Monster Hunter universe this very weekend, no doubt coming to make MH‘s behemoths die 1000 deaths.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Nightmares from the Deep: The Siren's Call - Game demo - Download

This is a demo/trial of Nightmares from the Deep: The Siren's Cal, a hidden object game by Artifex Mundi. Nightmares from the Deep: The Siren`s Call is the sequel of the smash hit Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart. It is an epic adventure story with an exciting plot, outstanding puzzles, and unforeseeable depths of twists and turns. When Sarah Black, the curator of the Caribbean Naval Museum, receives a package from a mysterious messenger, she is unwittingly drawn into an ancient conflict. Moments after she opens the package to reveal an artifact, assailants descend on the museum and rob her of it. She can hardly believe that this is the beginning of a new nightmare from the deep! After blacking out in the museum, Sarah finds herself on the shores of Kingsmouth, a forgotten fishing town with an incredible secret. The would-be messenger reveals the sad truth: he and the rest of the town’s denizens are suffering from a curse that is gradually turning them into aquatic creatures. A curse that was cast by two powerful beings: the mayor, Murray, and the sea-devil: Davy Jones.

