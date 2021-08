The recent COVID-19 surge is forcing the closure of many childcare centers — and not just due to cases in teachers and staff. “During the first round of COVID, we did not have much spread in childcare at all. Remarkably small considering what the numbers were in adults in Wisconsin,” said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA). “We are just beginning to see … I don’t want to say it’s going to cascade, but we are just starting to see that it’s hitting more programs and the difference is it’s spreading very quickly through entire classrooms, entire programs among the kids.”