Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-240815- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210825T1317Z/ /BKWN4.2.ER.210822T2033Z.210823T1600Z.210824T2300Z.NO/ 403 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Millstone River At Blackwells Mills. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 3:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM EDT Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The Griggstown Causway is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Several more causways are closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage reached with flooding now along River Road in Blackwells Mills and S. River Street in Millstone. Base of Route 533 bridge floods. River Road between Yorktown and Amsterdam is subject to closure. Canal Road near Suydam Road floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The D&R Canal is flooded by the Millstone River. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Washington Street and several businesses are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 01/27/1978. Target Area: Somerset The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. For the Millstone River...including Blackwells Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Millstone River Blackwells Mill 9.0 14.0 Mon 3 pm EDT 10.2 4.9 2.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Millstone, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millstone River#Amsterdam#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
POTUSCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Obama says he's "heartbroken" after attack in Kabul. Former President Barack Obama released a statement Friday on the terrorist attack that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. "Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy