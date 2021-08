CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Texas Southern dropped its road opener at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon. The Islanders scored in the 40th minute after a stolen ball led to a goal which squeaked past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. The deficit grew to 2-0 late in the first half as the Islanders converted a long kick from their side of the field and it turned into a footrace as Megan Guy converted a goal just over the outstretched arms of goalie Jaidyn Christophe.