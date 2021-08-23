Cancel
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, August 23

By Pardeep Cattry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buildup to Tropical Storm Henri led to … this at Red Bull Arena over the weekend. (Naturally, the match was postponed.) I was thinking about collecting items, something I don’t really do, and stumbled into thinking about things I have a lot of. It dawned on me that I just have a lot of t-shirts and baseball caps lying around, plenty I did not pay for or go out of my way to obtain. I am definitely not alone in having a lot of these items, either.

Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal at West Bromwich Albion: I do Carabao this Cup

Arsenal travel to The Hawthorns to take on just-relegated West Bromwich Albion in the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup today. The Baggies sit second in the Championship on goal difference and are in-form: 3 wins and a draw to open the season. Arsenal sit 19th in the Premier League (also on goal difference) and have lost both of their matches this season.
Premier LeagueSturgis Journal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City odds, picks and prediction

After most of the EPL kicked off Saturday, Manchester City travels to take on the Tottenham Hotspur Sunday. The match is set to kickoff at 11:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Below, we preview the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 16: Southampton

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 14th (NB: this is not necessarily Ben Fisher’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The unhelpful will-he-won’t-he saga has been resolved but for Southampton everything seemingly hinges now on how effectively they replace Danny Ings, sold little more than a week before an opening-day trip to Everton. A poor second half to last season, following premature chatter about qualifying for Europe after the team briefly topped the league, quickly turned to relegation concern and – given Ralph Hasenhüttl has stressed they cannot afford to head into this season so underpowered – whether Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja adequately fill the void left by their talisman will surely define their fate.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Harry Kane is officially back in full Tottenham Hotspur training

Well, it’s official. Harry Kane is now back in full training at Tottenham Hotspur, according to multiple sources including Sky Sports News. Sky reports that while the rest of the first team took a day off on Monday after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at White Hart Lane, Kane worked individually. He joined his (current) teammates for full training this morning for the first time.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Ndombele wants Tottenham exit, as teen mid linked

Tanguy Ndombele has had enough and wants out of Tottenham Hotspur. The once-tantalizing prospect has not been able to find consistent playing time at the North London club, and his struggles to hit the pitch have persisted despite a managerial change. “He was not part of the squad in the...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted lineups

Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux for the first time since his departure as Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. The side managed by the newly appointed Bruno Lage failed to get off to the greatest of starts on the opening weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City, but will be looking to bounce back in front of a packed out Molineux for the first time since March 2020.
SoccerNBC Sports

Transfer news: USMNT’s Weston McKennie linked with Tottenham

USMNT star Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham from Juventus in the final days of the summer transfer window. That sound you can hear is USMNT fans scrambling to buy a Spurs jersey with McKennie’s name on the back. But hold your horses. A report from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw live stream: How to watch third-round fixtures be revealed online and on TV tonight

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday night.The Premier League big boys are set to enter the fray at the next stage with Crystal Palace the only top-flight side to fall so far. They lost to Watford on Tuesday evening.One of Newcastle or Burnley will also miss out while Arsenal and Southampton face EFL opposition for their place in the hat on Wednesday night.Here's everything you need to know:When is the Carabao Cup draw?The draw will take place following Arsenal's second-round match with West Bromwich Albion.Barring extra-time at The Hawthorns that should be around 10pm.How can I watch it?The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports' Main Event and Football channels and subscribers will also be able to stream it via SkyGo.What are the ball numbers?1 AFC Wimbledon2 Aston Villa3 Brentford4 Brighton & Hove Albion5 Chelsea6 Cheltenham Town7 Everton8 Fulham9 Leeds United10 Leicester City11 Liverpool12 Manchester City13 Manchester United14 Millwall15 Norwich City16 Oldham Athletic17 Preston North End18 Queens Park Rangers19 Rochdale20 Sheffield United21 Stoke City22 Sunderland23 Swansea City24 Tottenham Hotspur25 Watford26 West Ham United27 Wigan Athletic28 Wolverhampton Wanderers29 Wycombe Wanderers30 Newcastle United / Burnley31 Newport County / Southampton32 West Bromwich Albion / Arsenal
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

West Brom Vs Arsenal Prediction, Odds And Team News

The second round of the Carabao Cup sees Arsenal travel to Championship side West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening. After a dismal start to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta is likely to make changes to his out-of-form side for the trip to the Midlands. Both sides have had...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

What Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur stay means - Abdi Haibeh

The Englishman will not be joining the Citizens after deciding to remain with the North London outfit on Wednesday. Harry Kane’s decision to remain at Tottenham Hotspur means a lot to manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the club’s fans, according to Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh. The English...

