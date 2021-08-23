The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, August 23

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday night.The Premier League big boys are set to enter the fray at the next stage with Crystal Palace the only top-flight side to fall so far. They lost to Watford on Tuesday evening.One of Newcastle or Burnley will also miss out while Arsenal and Southampton face EFL opposition for their place in the hat on Wednesday night.Here's everything you need to know:When is the Carabao Cup draw?The draw will take place following Arsenal's second-round match with West Bromwich Albion.Barring extra-time at The Hawthorns that should be around 10pm.How can I watch it?The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports' Main Event and Football channels and subscribers will also be able to stream it via SkyGo.What are the ball numbers?1 AFC Wimbledon2 Aston Villa3 Brentford4 Brighton & Hove Albion5 Chelsea6 Cheltenham Town7 Everton8 Fulham9 Leeds United10 Leicester City11 Liverpool12 Manchester City13 Manchester United14 Millwall15 Norwich City16 Oldham Athletic17 Preston North End18 Queens Park Rangers19 Rochdale20 Sheffield United21 Stoke City22 Sunderland23 Swansea City24 Tottenham Hotspur25 Watford26 West Ham United27 Wigan Athletic28 Wolverhampton Wanderers29 Wycombe Wanderers30 Newcastle United / Burnley31 Newport County / Southampton32 West Bromwich Albion / Arsenal