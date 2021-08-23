The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, August 23
The buildup to Tropical Storm Henri led to … this at Red Bull Arena over the weekend. (Naturally, the match was postponed.) I was thinking about collecting items, something I don’t really do, and stumbled into thinking about things I have a lot of. It dawned on me that I just have a lot of t-shirts and baseball caps lying around, plenty I did not pay for or go out of my way to obtain. I am definitely not alone in having a lot of these items, either.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
Comments / 0