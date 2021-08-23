Top economists in no rush to offer cash incentives for vaccination
Australia's top economists are reluctant to endorse the use of either cash incentives or lotteries to boost vaccination rates. A survey of 60 leading Australian economists selected by the Economic Society has instead overwhelmingly endorsed a national advertising campaign (90%), vaccine passports for entry to high-risk settings such as flights, restaurants and major events (85%) and mandatory vaccination for high-risk occupations (81.7%).www.bostonnews.net
