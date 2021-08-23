Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Top economists in no rush to offer cash incentives for vaccination

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's top economists are reluctant to endorse the use of either cash incentives or lotteries to boost vaccination rates. A survey of 60 leading Australian economists selected by the Economic Society has instead overwhelmingly endorsed a national advertising campaign (90%), vaccine passports for entry to high-risk settings such as flights, restaurants and major events (85%) and mandatory vaccination for high-risk occupations (81.7%).

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Queensland University#Economists#Advertising Campaign#The Economic Society#Reserve Bank#Morgans Financial#Australians#Rmit#Oecd#Labor#Vaxlotto#Macquarie University#Covid#Unsw Sydney#The Grattan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Worldsflcn.com

Couples Resorts Offers Incentive to Fully Vaccinated Employees

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Couples Resorts has stepped up to answer the call of the Jamaican Government to assist with providing incentives to encourage its valued staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This is in line with their ongoing policy to maintain a safe and healthy environment for employees and guests and to be mindful of the wellbeing of others. As a result, Couples Resorts will be offering all employees who are fully vaccinated Supermarket Gift Vouchers. The vouchers are valued at JA $10,000 at the Progressive Supermarket Chain.
PharmaceuticalsThe Conversation

COVID vaccines: we need to find out which incentives actually work

The most powerful tool for combating COVID is not a drug or a vaccine, but a method. A randomised trial is the best way to discover what works and what doesn’t. This method underlies much of the progress in modern medicine, including the development of effective COVID vaccines. However, developing highly effective vaccines is not enough. We also need people to take them. Again, randomised trials should be our guide.
HealthPosted by
Vice

Canadian Universities Mandate Vaccines Because Some Governments Sure Won't

Some Canadian universities are making vaccines mandatory for all faculty, staff, and students as the country enters the fourth wave of COVID-19—largely driven by unvaccinated people. On Wednesday, the University of Toronto and Western University joined the University of Ottawa and Seneca College in Ontario in making vaccinations mandatory. U...
Posted by
AFP

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3 tn: study

The slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion in lost output, a report released Wednesday found. The Economist Intelligence Unit's study found that emerging and developing economies, whose vaccine rollouts are far behind those of wealthier countries, will bear the brunt of those losses. The report comes as advanced nations move towards providing booster shots to their populations while the international effort to provide vaccines for poorer nations remains inadequate. The study calculated that countries which fail to vaccinate 60 percent of their populations by mid-2022 will suffer the losses, equivalent to two trillion euros, over the 2022-2025 period.
Lotteryfoodmanufacturing.com

Tyson Offering $10,000 Weekly Lottery as Vaccine Incentive

Only a few weeks after announcing it was mandating all its employees get vaccinated by Nov. 1, Tyson Foods is reportedly upping the ante. Axios cited an internal post Tyson made on its Facebook page Aug. 25 that states the company is giving its poultry plant workers a weekly chance to win $10,000 if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Man's Entire Family Dies Of COVID-19 In 1 Week After Refusing Vaccine

A U.K. man has lost his entire family to COVID-19 in a span of a week after they avoided getting vaccinated. Now, he hopes his story can help fight against vaccine misinformation. Francis Goncalves, a 43-year-old chef from Cardiff, Wales, lost his father, 73; mother, 65; and brother, 40, to...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy