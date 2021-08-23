Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park hosts Flashback, movie night

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park has put an end of the complaint “there’s nothing to do” again this summer. Every weekend the group has offered free entertainment to both kids and adults. The Sunday evening concert in the park series had perhaps its biggest crowd of the season last week when “Flashback” performed. Renovo native Allie Miller Hauser returned to her hometown. The concert also featured former Renovian Brad Gibson whose sense of humor was easily welcomed back to town. This past Saturday night the group hosted a movie night for all ages and even offered buttered popcorn. The movie is typically held outdoors but the buggy, humid night found the indoors of the former Maxwell Furniture store a more appropriate set up. The group has held numerous events all summer including a kayak poker float, bed race and even hosted a singer-songwriter whose featured topic was coal mines including the one in Bitumen. Flashback was a big hit last week at the 16th Street park.

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Park Series#Movie Night#Maxwell Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
Lynchburg, VAaltavistajournal.com

Lynchburg Parks & Rec to host "Movies at the Park"

On August 27 Lynchburg Parks & Recreation will be hosting a "Movies at the Park" in Riverside Park, an outdoor event where Lynchburg residents can catch a movie under the stars with their family and friends. The event will officially begin seating at 6 p.m., with the movie airing at sunset, around 8 p.m.
Rapid City, SDKELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Dinosaur Park comes to life in 1993

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There is a history of movies that have been filmed or partially filmed in South Dakota. From an award-winner like Nomadland to one sent on Rapid City’s Dinosaur Hill. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you how the film brought the concrete creatures to life.
EntertainmentPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Willard Library Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night September 11th

School is back in session and summer is winding down quicker than I think most of us would like, but it's not over yet (technically won't be until September 22nd when Fall officially begins). There are still several fun activities and events planned before the weather cools the whole family can enjoy, including Willard Library's outdoor movie night scheduled for Saturday, September 11th.
MoviesPosted by
Z107.3

Center Theatre in Dover: Time For A Movie…Or 6 or 7

And you get to pick the movies. You can now go to Center Theater’s website here and vote for your favorite 5 movies. And based on the votes, the top 6 or maybe 7 movies, depending upon each movie’s length will be selected and will play at an all day marathon. It will be free to attend, however donations will be welcomed.
Gloucester County, VAwydaily.com

Gloucester Parks, Rec and Tourism Department to Host a Movie in the Park

GLOUCESTER — Gloucester Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has announced that it will host another community wide movie night. “It seems like there continues to be negative news surrounding us these days, so we thought it was time to bring the community together again in a safe way for some enjoyable entertainment.” Katey Legg, Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department stated in a press release. “We really hope you will consider joining us in watching this popular fantasy film.”
MoviesTalking With Tami

‘Paw Patrol The Movie’ Special Screening Hosted By Phaedra Parks

Yesterday afternoon, my family was invited out to a special screening of an upcoming kid movie called, Paw Patrol The Movie, hosted by Phaedra Parks and her two handsome sons, Dylan Nida, and Ayden Nida. It was held at Regal Atlantic Station. Phaedra’s family welcomed movie goers and introduced the film and also thanked people in the theater that were first responders.
Cedarhurst, NYcedarhurst.gov

Oldies Concert and Movie Night at Andrew J. Parise Park

Remember dancing to “Rock Around the Clock”, “Save the Last Dance for Me”, “Under the Boardwalk”, “Let’s Twist Again” and other oldies but goodies? Then you will love The Cameos, who will transport us back to the carefree times of the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s at Andrew J. Parise Park in Cedarhurst on Tuesday, August 24th at 8:00 PM.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Family Movie Night - Free

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming Movie Night, happening on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 21, at Historic Thompson Park. This family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community. To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to Camaraderie of Courage, a local nonprofit whose mission aligns with the credit union’s – serving military servicemembers and their families. Camaraderie of Courage is dedicated to supporting soldiers and family members of 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade at Fort Drum.
Newport News, VAWAVY News 10

Newport News to host upcoming ‘Family Movie Night’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News residents and community members are invited to a showing of “Tom & Jerry” (2021) for the upcoming Family Movie Night. Grab the whole family and enjoy a movie under the stars for the latest Family Movie Night on Saturday, August 28. The event,...
Brundidge, ALTroy Messenger

Movie night out on the town

Several years ago, Spentressia Fenn came home to Brundidge with a movie screen and projector in tow. She was back to fulfill a burning desire to give back to the community that had been so supportive during her formative year and so special in her life. She came back with...
Salina, KSksal.com

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

The Salina Symphony is planning to perform a couple of outdoor chamber concerts this fall. According to the symphony, patrons are invited to kick off the season at a Fall Outdoor Chamber Concert on Sun., Sept. 12, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Outdoor Courtyard in Downtown Salina. Two identical concerts will be performed at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Garden City, MIgardencitymi.org

Movies in the Park

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to enjoy FREE Movies in the Park located at Garden City Park, during select Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and settle in for a fun night. Movies begin after dusk, with the movie to start as soon as the night sky allows. July 10th - Raya and the Last Dragon August 14th - Croods: A New Age Sept. 18th - Jumanji: The Next Level.
Union County, NJucnj.org

Free Outdoor Movie, “Black Panther” Unspools in Warinanco Park Tuesday Night, Aug. 17

On Tuesday, August 17 “Black Panther” will be the next installment in Union County’s series of free outdoor movies. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of Commissioners would like to invite all residents to come and enjoy the next free outdoor movie night in Union County’s “Family Fun and Flix” series. The series continues with The Black Panther on Tuesday evening, August 17 at 7:30 p.m., at Warinanco Park in Roselle.
MoviesGreater Milwaukee Today

Monday Night at the Movies

Bring your blanket and chairs and enjoy family-friendly flicks under the stars at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park. Bring your family and friends for these free showings!. The movie, Land Before Time, will begin at 7:15 .m. Monday, August 16 at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha.
Adrian, MIadriancity.com

Drive-In Movie at Heritage Park, Sunday 8-15-21

Location: Heritage Park in Adrian, MI (located off of M-52) Join us as the City of Adrian presents another movie in the Maple City Movie Night Series - an outdoor, big-screen showing of the movie “Scoob!” in Heritage Park!. Drive in and stay in your car, or bring a blanket/chairs...
Edwardsburg, MINiles Daily Star

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

EDWARDSBURG — One local organization is hosting an event this weekend to help children celebrate their return to school. The Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US-12, Edwardsburg, will host an outdoor movie night Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Entrance costs will be $5 per person or a maximum of $25 per family. The event will feature a showing of “Luca,” children’s games, bounce houses, a soccer cup competition and running races. The concession stand will be open to purchase food and drinks, and Sensational Scoops will be on hand selling ice cream. The movie will begin at dusk, and attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy