Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park hosts Flashback, movie night

The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park has put an end of the complaint “there’s nothing to do” again this summer. Every weekend the group has offered free entertainment to both kids and adults. The Sunday evening concert in the park series had perhaps its biggest crowd of the season last week when “Flashback” performed. Renovo native Allie Miller Hauser returned to her hometown. The concert also featured former Renovian Brad Gibson whose sense of humor was easily welcomed back to town. This past Saturday night the group hosted a movie night for all ages and even offered buttered popcorn. The movie is typically held outdoors but the buggy, humid night found the indoors of the former Maxwell Furniture store a more appropriate set up. The group has held numerous events all summer including a kayak poker float, bed race and even hosted a singer-songwriter whose featured topic was coal mines including the one in Bitumen. Flashback was a big hit last week at the 16th Street park.