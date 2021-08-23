Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead showrunner teases ‘uncomfortable’ twist in final season

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qhge_0bZvgBoV00

The Walking Dead showrunner has teased what fans can expect from the series’ 11th and final season.

Showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the highly anticipated forthcoming season of the popular AMC show in an interview with Digital Spy.

Kang – who previously served as a writer, producer and co-executive producer on the acclaimed horror drama – has been showrunner on The Walking Dead for seasons nine through 11.

The 45-year-old gave clues as to what type of “uncomfortable” storylines and twists viewers can expect from the show’s new season.

“What I’ll say is, there are characters such as Daryl [Norman Reedus] that find themselves in situations that are so different in some ways than ones they’ve been in before,” she said.

“So they’re trying to navigate them in ways that can sometimes be uncomfortable for their characters, because they feel like they knew how the world worked, or what their place was in their group, and they’re having to kind of expand their circle.”

Kang added: “Of course, there’s scares and all the usual fun stuff that we get to do in our show.”

Reedus has previously teased a significant change in relation to the show’s visual effects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzk9z_0bZvgBoV00
(AMC Studios)

He hinted to ComicBook that the shift would be “mind-blowing”, as the show goes from being a “black and white western to a technicolour Willy Wonka film”.

Reedus – one of the few original actors from season one who is still involved in the series – said that the new season is “a whole new backdrop, a whole new colour palette, a whole new attitude”.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be released via STAR on Disney Plus on 23 August.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

223K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Norman Reedus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Teases#Showrunner#Digital Spy#Comicbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Could Introduce Rick Grimes’ Killer

Unlike the readers of the original comic by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead TV series fans are going into season 11 already knowing that this is the end of the road for many of their favorite characters. As the Commonwealth opens its gates to our heroes, the show also reaches the final section of its source material, whose 16-year run came to a shocking, unexpected end with issue #193 in 2019.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Abraham Ford died that day also, Rosita’s grief

The Walking Dead is a series set in an apocalypse filled with the undead whose goal is to feed on those still alive. That means there have been MANY deaths over the course of the 10 seasons. Going into the eleventh and final season, we will see more deaths yet. One death fans, understandably, can’t get over is Glenn Rhee’s. He was bludgeoned to death by Negan and his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille. While this was a horrific death, someone else died that day in the same tragic way.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV SeriesComicBook

How Norman Reedus Wants Daryl and Rick Grimes to Reunite on The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus reveals how he wants Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes to reunite years after co-star Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead. Daryl watched Rick blow himself up on a bridge to halt a walker horde in Season 9, not knowing Rick survives the explosion when Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescues him. But Rick disappears, vanishing aboard a helicopter of the Civic Republic Military, and Daryl spends six years doggedly searching for the body of the man he calls brother. Reedus doesn't know if or when — or where — Daryl and Rick's reunion might take place in the Walking Dead Universe, but Reedus knows what he wants to happen:
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Unpacks the Killer Maggie Twist That 'Negan Fans Will Understand'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s 11th and final season premiere of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, treat this post mortem like a walker and avoid it all costs. Irony alert: In Sunday’s Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead (recapped in full here), Negan attempts to lengthen his life expectancy by ignoring a vengeful Maggie’s cry for help and allowing her to fall into a pack of handsy walkers. But if his action, or rather inaction, yields the desired result — her death — her friends would all but certainly see that he met the...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Will Go Out With A Bang Promises EP

It’s the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The long-running drama’s final season is upon us, although fans don’t have to start weeping just yet as we’ve got 24 hour episodes still to go. The super-sized season is being delivered in three batches of eight – which AMC is calling the Final Season Trilogy – that will run through 2022. The hype is real, then, and we’re being promised that the show is going to “go out with a bang”.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Robert Kirkman names the most popular The Walking Dead character

There have been a huge number of wonderful characters grace The Walking Dead universe. However, only one could be named the most popular of all time, and the choice creator Robert Kirkman made might be a little surprising. Of course, everyone loves Rick Grimes. The comics and flagship television series...
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC Stargirl’: Meg DeLacy Teases a Surprising Season 2 Team-Up

It’s still early going in DC’s Stargirl Season 2, but Meg DeLacy’s villainous Cindy Burman, aka Shiv, is already making some big moves. In the season’s premiere, she strutted into the former headquarters of the Injustice Society of America and began her own recruitment drive for a new, young ISA. And in this week’s episode (and spoilers past this point) she ate her own mom.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Officially Halfway Through Filming Final Season

It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead, but there's a half-season still to shoot before the zombie drama wraps with its series finale in 2022. Filming on the eleventh and final season, premiering August 22 on AMC, has been underway since February in Senoia, Georgia, weeks before The Walking Dead returned with a six-episode Season 10 extension to bridge the gap to Season 11. The Walking Dead ends next year after a final 24 episodes airing in three parts, each with eight episodes, as part of what AMC Networks calls The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“The Walking Dead”: A Drop of Blood Wakes Up Sleeping Zombies in First Clip from Final Season Premiere

The Final Season will begin this Sunday, August 22, 2021, and this first batch of Season 11 episodes will include eight brand new episodes. AMC has debuted the first clip from the final season today, wherein the group is surrounded by sleeping walkers. All is going well until Daryl sustains an injury to his arm, and a single drop of his blood wakes up the sleeping dead…
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sums Up Negan and Maggie's Face-Off in Final Season: He'll 'Have to Kill Her'

Now that The Walking Dead has returned Maggie to the fold, the show may not be big enough for both her and Negan, says Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the reformed villain that widowed her. The Saviors’ former leader, “in his head, had made some progress with this group. [By the time Season 11 starts, already] he’s saved just about everybody at one time or another and put his life on the line to kill Alpha. “He’d done some good things. Then suddenly,” he adds, “Maggie’s back, and he’s back at square one from nine years ago, show-wise. It’s precarious at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy