Premier League

Arsenal ‘target Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso’ as Tottenham ‘consider swap deal’ for Juventus star Weston McKennie

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu2lM_0bZvgAvm00
(Getty Images)

What the papers say

Corentin Tolisso is a name worth monitoring, with the Bayern Munich midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.

The France international is also wanted by the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham, write the Daily Mirror.

Manchester City will make a final attempt to land Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The future of the 28-year-old has been a subject of debate all summer and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is eager to keep hold of their number 10.

Xherdan Shaqiri is on the cusp of leaving Liverpool according to the Daily Mail The Swiss winger is heading to Lyon for a reported £9.5million with a medical due to take place imminently.

Tottenham are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele and could enter into a swap deal with Juventus for Weston McKennie, writes the Daily Express. The 24-year-old has struggled in north London since moving in 2019.

Burnley are looking to make a club record move for Maxwel Cornet, reports The Sun. The side will have to fork out around £15m for the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on the books of Lyon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Potential suitors have been given good news in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker with the emergence of a reported £64m release clause which is set to become active ahead of next season, Marca says.

Houssem Aouar: Tottenham remain keen on the Lyon midfielder, but Juventus could look to muscle in on any deal, reports Calciomercato.

