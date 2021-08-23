Cancel
Zhilyova's "Nebula" Collection Is Out of This World

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian lingerie brand Zhilyova has revealed its upcoming collection dubbed “Nebula.”. Inspired by techno culture, the range is comprised of mesh bodysuits, lingerie sets, swimwear pieces and silk garments for both men and women. Silhouettes are dressed in the label’s new galactic pattern and are crafted from recycled materials. In anticipation of the release, Zhilyova has debuted a short film that “translates human abilities in forms of individuals and activates each of their own versatile superpowers through a portal,” as per the brand’s press release.

