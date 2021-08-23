Cancel
CSI star William Petersen rushed to hospital after falling ill on set of new sequel series

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
William Petersen in ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (CBS)

Actor William Petersen was rushed to hospital last Friday (20 August) after falling ill on the set of CSI: Vegas.

A representative for Petersen told Peoplet hat the move was a “precautionary measure”, and was linked to exhaustion caused by a long and demanding filming schedule.

Petersen is currently out of hospital and is reported to be recovering.

In the statement, the actor’s publicist said: “He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.”

Petersen played forensic entomologist Gil Grissom for 15 years in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, from 2000 to 2015.

He is reprising the role for the spin-off sequel, CSI: Vegas, which is set to debut later this year.

The series will also bring back his Crime Scene Investigation co-stars Jorja Fox, who plays Sara Sidle, and Wallace Langham, who plays David Hodges.

Petersen is also known for his film career, having appeared in features including To Live and Die in LA, Manhunter, and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

