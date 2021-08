Paul Gustard has revealed he was pleased to see Harlequins win the Gallagher Premiership title, but is eager to draw a line on his shock January exit after starting a “hugely exciting” new challenge at Benetton.The former England assistant left his role with the London club at the beginning of 2021, six months before the end of the campaign following a poor start to the season.While Gustard conceded he made mistakes during his two and a half years in the capital, he remains proud of his work at Quins, who produced a remarkable turnaround in form to beat Exeter in...