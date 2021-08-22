Steam Refund Policy: Get Your Money Back
If you request a refund for one game and fail to meet two basic requirements before you can receive a refund, Valve will consider this and will not guarantee a refund. If you have already received a refund for many games, Valve may consider this abuse and no longer offer you refunds. For games bought or added to a Steam product key, you cannot receive a refund on Steam, at least not from Steam, unless you request a refund from the original vendor.journalistpr.com
Comments / 0