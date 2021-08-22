Steam Refund Policy: Get Your Money Back

When it comes to buying video games for PC, one of the favorite places for gamers is Steam. There are many reasons why gamers like to use Steam, and one of them is because it has a return policy that allows you to get a refund on any game you don’t like as long as you played it for less than two hours. The idea behind the return policy is to encourage gamers to try independent games without fear of being stuck with a game that doesn’t work or that they don’t like.