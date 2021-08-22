Cancel
Video Games

Steam Refund Policy: Get Your Money Back

By Govind Dhiman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you request a refund for one game and fail to meet two basic requirements before you can receive a refund, Valve will consider this and will not guarantee a refund. If you have already received a refund for many games, Valve may consider this abuse and no longer offer you refunds. For games bought or added to a Steam product key, you cannot receive a refund on Steam, at least not from Steam, unless you request a refund from the original vendor.

This Steam Policy Is Ruining Smaller Games

There's nothing worse than paying big bucks for a game only to get 10 minutes in and realize it's not for you. That's why Steam's refund policy makes sense at first glance, since it allows gamers to get money back on any game they buy, no questions asked, as long as they haven't played for over two hours. However, in the case of Emika Games' "Summer of '58," this seemingly helpful policy led to sole developer Alexander Reshetnikov losing money from people who were able to fully complete his game for free.
Dev Steps Away From Making Games After Alleged Abuse Of Steam's Refund Policy

An indie developer is stepping away from making games after claiming that abuse of Steam's refund policy has prevented them from profiting on their latest title. The developer in question, Emika Games, is the solo indie developer behind Find Yourself, Locked Up, and the recently-released Summer of '58. Each of their games has positive reviews on Steam, including Summer of '58. However, that hasn't stopped players from refunding the game, which costs just $9, immediately after playing it. In most cases, that wouldn't be possible, but because Summer of '58 takes just an hour and a half to beat, it's possible for players to request a refund through Steam.
