Lessons Learned Racing a Top of the Line Mountain Bike From the 1990s… In 2021

By Jeff Barber
singletracks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “they just don’t make them like they used to” definitely applies to mountain bikes, though not in the same way it does to say, old houses. Almost everything about how mountain bikes are built and specced, from design to materials to construction, has been rethought, refined, and revised from one race season to the next. Progress hasn’t always been orderly and neat, and many gains seen along the way are incremental at best. So where are we now, and was it all worthwhile? Nic Sims of SIMBOL Communications decided to find out by racing his 1990s mountain bike in Park City this summer.

