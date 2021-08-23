Flood Warning issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC085-231400- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.W.0042.000000T0000Z-210823T1400Z/ /HMLT1.1.ER.210821T1831Z.210822T1345Z.210823T1043Z.NO/ 145 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * Until late this morning. * At 1:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 4.8 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Portions of Tumbling Creek Road east of Highway 13 are flooded to a depth of 2 feet and may be impassable. Target Area: Humphreys The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County.