VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers go 1-1 at Carmel

CARMEL — Providence went 1-1 at Saturday's Carmel 4-way.

Class 3A No. 2 Brebeuf outlasted the 4A No. 6 Pioneers 25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 27-25 in their first match. Providence bounced back with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Warsaw.

In the loss to the Braves, Makenzie Wagner tallied a team-high 17 kills while Grace Purichia dished out 40 assists. Camila Adams had 14 digs while Lilly Kaiser recorded six blocks.

In the victory over the Tigers, Purichia topped the team in kills (nine), assists (20) and digs (seven) while Taylor Bansbach (five) and Kaiser (four) combined for nine service aces.

The Pioneers visit Brownstown Central on Tuesday night.

.

BREBEUF 3, PROVIDENCE 1

Providence 22 25 25 25

Brebeuf 25 18 27 27

PHS STATISTICS

Kills: Makenzie Wagner 17, Madelyn Dotson 8, Grace Purichia 6, Lilly Tappel 6, Lilly Kaiser 6.

Blocks: Kaiser 6 (5 assists), Dotson 3 (3 assists), Abby Julius 2 (1 assist), Wagner 2 (2 assists).

Assists: Purichia 40, Wagner 1, Tappel 1.

Aces: Taylor Bansbach 2, Kaiser 2, Purichia 2, Nicole Stratford 2.

Digs: Camila Adams 14, Tappel 13, Bansbach 12, Purichia 10.

.

PROVIDENCE 3, WARSAW 0

Warsaw 21 14 18

Providence 25 25 25

PHS STATISTICS

Kills: Purichia 9, Kaiser 7, Tappel 6, Wagner 6.

Blocks: Kaiser 3, Purichia 2, Dotson 1.

Assists: Purichia 20, Adams 2.

Aces: Bansbach 5, Kaiser 4, Purichia 2, Brooklyn Borden 1.

Digs: Purichia 7, Adams 6, Bansbach 5, Stratford 5.

.

O'S SWEEP RED DEVILS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Columbus East outlasted host Jeffersonville 25-15, 26-24, 25-8 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.

Elliot Mays led the Red Devils' offense with eight kills while Abby Dues dished out 16 assists. Taylor Shelton tallied six blocks on defense while Alyvia Luce had nine digs.

“The good thing about this part of the season for us, dealing with the quarantines, is we’re getting to see what we got out of everybody," Jeff coach Wes Briscoe said. "Everybody’s competing hard. Come Monday, it’s like we’re starting our season over because, as we move through the week, we’re getting everybody back by the time we get to Rock Creek (on Thursday).”

The first set was tied at 15-all before the Olympians reeled off 10 straight points to clinch it. In the second set, Jeff led 24-21 before East ended the set with a 5-0 run.

“We want to make sure that we keep our energy level up on our homecourt," Briscoe said. "That’s something that was up and down for us in our first two matches.”

Added Dues: “I feel like, in the second set especially, we really worked as a team and were connecting on the set and had a lot of energy. But it fell through in the third set.”

.

COLUMBUS EAST 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0

Columbus East 25 26 25

Jeffersonville 15 24 8

JHS STATISTICS

Kills: Elliot Mays 8, Avani Doogarsingh 4, Taylor Shelton 3, Aleah Pritchard 3, Olivia Shelton 1, Alyvia Luce 1.

Blocks: T. Shelton 6, Abby Dues 2, Doogarsingh 1, Luce 1.

Aces: Dues 2, Luce 1.

Assists: Dues 16, Lilly Stefan 1.

Digs: Luce 9, Doogarsingh 4, Andi Durbin 4, Dues 4, May 3, Pritchard 3, Mia Compton 2, T. Shelton 2, O. Shelton 1.

Records: East 2-0 (1-0 HHC); Jeffersonville 0-3 (0-1).

JV: East d. Jeff 25-22, 19-25, 15-9.

Freshmen: East d. Jeff 25-15, 25-24.

.

HORNETS GO 0-2 AT ROUND ROBIN

HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville dropped a pair of matches in its round-robin event Saturday.

Hauser topped the Hornets 27-25, 25-17 before Edinburgh outlasted them 25-22, 20-25, 15-4.

Henryville (0-5) visits Charlestown on Wednesday.

GENERALS WIN

CANNELTON — Clarksville picked up its first victory of the season, winning at Cannelton on Saturday.

The Generals (1-2) visit Eastern on Tuesday night.