Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BlackRock Japan hires former BOJ member Masai to board

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcp4J_0bZvdu8300

TOKYO (Reuters) - BlackRock Japan said on Monday it was hiring former Bank of Japan policymaker Takako Masai as an external board member, effective Tuesday.

Masai served as the sole female member of the central bank’s nine-member board for five years until June.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boj#Bank Of Japan#Blackrock Japan#Boj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Exit game: Central banks' shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

Aug 27 (Reuters) - While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's service prices rise for 5th straight month in July

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan saw the prices companies charge each other for services rise 1.1% in July from a year earlier, marking the fifth straight month of increase, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday. The increase in the services producer price index was smaller than a revised...
Business94.1 Duke FM

BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks,...
Businesssgbonline.com

Ecco Appoints CEO And Board Members

Ecco has appointed Panos Mytaros as its new chief executive officer, replacing Steen Borgholm, who has stepped down by mutual agreement. Borgholm has worked in Europe, North America and Asia for a number of years and has made a “very significant contribution,” said Ecco. Mytaros has worked with Ecco for...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bank of Japan sees Delta variant delaying recovery more than expected

(Aug 25): Japan’s economic recovery will be delayed more than previously expected as the delta variant pushes up infections to record levels, according to a Bank of Japan board member. “The current spread of infections is more than expected at the time of the July policy meeting,” Toyoaki Nakamura, one...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BOJ’s Nakamura: Japan's economy in a severe state but picking up as a trend

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Toyoaki Nakamura said Wednesday, “Japan's economy remains in a severe state but picking up as a trend.”. “Japan consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate as economy recovers.”. “Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic impact begins to ease.”. “Japan's exports likely to increase...
Businessactionforex.com

BoJ Nakamura warned of delayed spending, Japan expands state of emergency

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura warned in a speech today that the economy is still in a “severe state” and outlook was “highly uncertain” with risks skewed to the downside. He added, “the resurgence in infections may have somewhat delayed the timing for when pent-up demand materializes.”. But he’s hopeful...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering its stimulus. After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the People's Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing the prospect of a rate cut. "We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal Reserve," the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would also weaken the yuan. Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a reduction in banks' required reserve ratio were both rising, due to the "rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown." "In coming months, we expect China' GDP growth to drop significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon emissions," Lu wrote. Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed. In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices. The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by the Fed. The market's focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his speech to the symposium later in the global day. Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases. The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21% Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.69% Spot change since 2005 27.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04% * Offshore 6.6549 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Shanghai Newsroom)
EconomyCoinTelegraph

India CBDC pilot may commence in December, says RBI governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could commence preliminary central bank digital currency (CBDC) trials before the end of the year. Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank was “being extremely careful” in its handling of a potential digital rupee, even as its counterparts around the world have been exploring their own sovereign digital currencies.
Businesskdal610.com

Japan’s service prices sustain rise as demand weathers COVID hit

TOKYO (Reuters) – The prices Japanese companies charge each other for services rose for a fifth straight month in July, data showed on Thursday, a sign the economy was holding up despite the hit from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and curbs to combat the pandemic. But the annual pace...
Posted by
Reuters

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697. "The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday. As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus. "The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC. "The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range." "We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar. The yuan market at 0414 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11% Divergence from 0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03% * Offshore 6.6488 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyWNCY

China central bank increases short-term cash injection to meet month-end demand

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Wednesday increased its short-term fund injection through open market operations to meet higher cash demand towards the month-end. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, whereas it mostly...
wincountry.com

Analysis-Risks of party revolt grow for Japan’s PM Suga after local poll loss

TOKYO (Reuters) – Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks increasingly vulnerable to a challenge from within his party for the nation’s top job after an ally’s defeat in a local election on Sunday seen as a referendum on Suga’s COVID-19 response. If Suga loses, he would join a long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy