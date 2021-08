Editor’s note: Tesla AI Day is here. But many people who are super eager to see what’s revealed are leaning into their computers searching for something new or stimulating as an appetizer. Chanan Bos wrote a tremendous piece earlier this year about Tesla’s and what “real-world AI” from Tesla could mean — far beyond better autonomous driving systems and robotaxis. It seemed like a good time to revive the last part of that piece for anyone who missed it, so here it is again. Enjoy! And let us know down in the comments what you have to add. —Zach Shahan.