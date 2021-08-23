Cancel
Boring Tunneling Cost Predicted to Be $4-5 Million Per Mile

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoring Revolution follows the work at the Boring Company very closely. He is projecting Boring Company to reach about 50-70 Meters per day in 2021 and just under $6 million per mile. This would be about a mile of tunneling per month. Will projects Boring Company improving quite a bit of next 3 years and then leveling off in improvement. He thinks Boring Company will level out at tunneling a mile in ten days and the cost per mile to level out at $4 million per mile.

