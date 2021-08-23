Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center closed to public beginning Aug. 19
CHARLOTTE– The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 19 as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County. This closure applies to all public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. The public can still participate in meetings virtually by signing up with each elected body’s clerk’s office.www.thecharlotteweekly.com
Comments / 2