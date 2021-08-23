Cancel
Saint Lucia extends long-stay programme

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has introduced a new option to the extended-stay ‘Live it’ program, in response to travel trends and customer demand. Visitors can now embrace island life in Saint Lucia with a multiple entry visa for up to one year. Through both options of the program, Saint...

