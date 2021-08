Perhaps we should start with the spaceship? It would seem rude not to start with something so spectacular. The Futuro, to give it its proper name, is the star-attraction at Marston Park, a new luxury camping experience in south-west England. Around 100 of the architectural marvels were built in Scandinavia during the 1960s, capturing the optimistic spirit of the age, a time when real change seemed possible. A third have been lost to history, but this model endures, rescued and restored by artist Craig Barnes. Freshly installed earlier this year, it is one of the few remaining examples open to overnight guests and, importantly, has almost unlimited Instagram potential.