Flood Warning issued August 22 at 12:29PM EDT until August 23 at 11:00PM EDT by NWS

spotonnewjersey.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article..FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOMERSET AND EASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES... At 1229 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing in several creeks and streams across the warning area. The gauges on the Neshanic River at Reaville and the North...

#Creeks#Extreme Weather#Eastern Hunterdon
