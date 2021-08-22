Flood Warning issued August 22 at 12:29PM EDT until August 23 at 11:00PM EDT by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 701 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell over the upper reaches of the CDO Basin where between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding is ongoing and has recently passed the Rancho Solano gauge and is moving downstream. * The flood wave will continue moving downstream and should reach The Golder Ranch area near and after 8 pm this evening. The high water will continue downstream to the Santa Cruz River. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2.