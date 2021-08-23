Cancel
Hickman County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC081-240000- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0097.000000T0000Z-210825T0000Z/ /CNVT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 147 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Advisory continues for the Duck River At Centerville. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.3 feet and falling. * Action stage is 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet this morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flood waters will cover the flood plain along the river. Several roads near the river will be partially covered. In Centerville, Hickman Springs Road and Defeated Creek Road will be affected. Leatherwood Road between Shady Grove and Primm Springs near Tottys Bend will also be affected. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Centerville affecting Hickman County.

alerts.weather.gov

