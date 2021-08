At least seven people were reported to have been killed as chaos erupted at Kabul airport on Monday, with desperate Afghans trying to flee Taliban rule. Both US troops and Taliban fighters fired in the air as a desperate crowd rushed there in the hope of getting on civilian flights, most of which had, in fact, been cancelled. Others went on to the military side of the airport where American, British and other foreign governments were airlifting their nationals, as well as some Afghans who had worked for them, out of the country. Thousands of Afghans had headed to...