Boats & Watercrafts

Can You Use a Jet Boat in Saltwater?

MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Everyone has a possession they treasure. For example, if you live close to a body of water, most likely, your boat is one of the things you treasure, especially if you value a good boating experience. For that reason, you will do your best to maintain it in the best possible condition, which will ultimately ensure you realize the value of your money. It would be best to consider the body of water you ride your boat on for an optimal outing.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

Posted by
Family Handyman

10 Things To Look for When Buying a Used Boat

Now that you’ve chosen the kind of boat you want, we bet you can’t wait to feel water spraying in your face and wind rushing through your hair. Ah! The joys of boating! Boating offers freedom, exploration and adventure — things we all missed during the pandemic. With new boat...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
WildlifeSt. Augustine Record

What kind of sea monster was caught near the Kennedy Space Center?

When the rod doubled over, Capt. Parker Miley knew right away it had to be big, whatever it was. After all, like the old saying goes, "big baits produced big fish." Miley had put a big chunk of kingfish out as bait on a fish finder rig in 20 feet of water a few hundred yards off the beach. His anglers, the Therriault family from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had told Miley that since it was the last day of their vacation, they wanted to fish for sharks — after all, in Florida everyone knows Shark Week never ends.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists. On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline. It was identified as a live adult female argonaut, also...
AnimalsBBC

Dolphins 'alert' rescuers to lost swimmer

A swimmer missing for almost 10 hours off the Irish coast was rescued after a lifeboat crew's attention was drawn to a pod of dolphins. Following an extensive search, the RNLI volunteers spotted the exhausted man among the dolphins in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry. The animals are...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Inside J Craft's 12.8 metre Torpedo RS chase boat

BOAT takes the wheel of J Craft's 12.8 metre Torpedo RS chase boat - a traditional beauty with cutting edge tech under the bonnet. J Craft understands the meaning of exclusivity. Its first delivery in 1999 was an 11.5-metre Cabrio Cruiser for the King of Sweden. Since then, only 26 more hulls have been built, including 19 from the 12.8-metre Torpedo series, with each runabout thoroughly customised for its owner. Home is the island of Gotland in Sweden, where J Craft builds its boats, and where it is moving to a new 2,300 square metre facility.
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Great White Sharks Devour Humpback Whale Carcass – Watch Video

A huge marine creature known as a young humpback whale captured the attention of a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts. That’s mainly because the whale was found dead and floating on the surface of the ocean. The explorers set out east of Boston on waters of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
FishingPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Propose ‘Easy’ Ideas for Broken Boats at Sea

“Deadliest Catch” fans have all seen it: a crew out to sea when something on the boat suddenly breaks. At the moment, all the crew can do is hope that they have a spare part and can fix whatever is broken. However, more often than not, that’s not the case. And the captain has to turn the ship around and head back to shore. Most recently, captain Bill Wichrowski suffered a massive financial blow when there was a hydraulic leak on the boat. Unfortunately, he and his crew didn’t have the part to fix the machine. So they had to sail back 450 miles without fishing. The whole ordeal cost him $6000.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside ‘Adastra,’ the Bonkers, Rule-Breaking Trimaran That Has Crisscrossed the Globe

Adastra, or to the stars, as the poet Virgil once said, is not your average superyacht. With its striking spaceship profile, it might look like a concept. Delivered in 2012, this 140-footer has spent nearly a decade exploring the globe. “We have been lucky enough to spend at least three months on board every year since the build, crossing the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and exploring the more traditional cruising grounds of the Mediterranean and Caribbean,” the owner, requesting anonymity, told Robb Report. “Adastra is a truly stable and safe oceangoing yacht.” It also happens to be one of the most...
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Humpback Whale Almost Swallows 2 Kayakers

"I still have an adrenaline rush!" one of the kayakers said. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching from their kayak off the coast of Avila Beach in California. They thought they were a safe distance of 30 feet away from where the whales were breaching. A video circulating on the internet shows a terrifying moment for the pair (don't worry—both escaped uninjured):
Japansyvnews.com

Moon jellies, by-the-wind sailors washing up on local shores | John Lindsey

When I was on active duty with the Navy in the early 1980s, I took a swim off the coast of Naval Air Station Mayport, Florida, on a hot and humid summer day. In the 80-degree Atlantic water and about 500 yards from the beach, I felt intense pain, like a white-hot sharp piece of barb wire had wrapped around my right shoulder and arm.
HobbiesTelegraph

Anglers on the hook over selfies that are killing endangered wild salmon

Fishing selfies are killing endangered wild salmon, conservationists have warned, as anglers are offered tips on how to hold their catch correctly. While trying to take the perfect picture to show off to their friends, fishing enthusiasts are inadvertently inflicting fatal wounds on Atlantic salmon. Holding the fish by its...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Don't Sleep on Late-Summer Slabs

Crappie fishing is still strong through early fall, if you know where to find them. The sporadic deep weedline stretched along a quarter-mile section of shoreline, connecting two main-lake points. The reservoir’s clear water allowed submerged weed growth out to a depth exceeding 15 feet. It's a fishy spot where...
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Best Gaff: Get that Fish on the Boat and into the Box

Written By Eric Bruce Burnley Jr. A big fish is on the line. The rod is bent double. The angler drips sweat and grunts heavily. For every inch of line the angler gains, the fish answers by taking an inch. After an hour, the trophy is boat side. A gaff is in your hands, with victory imminent. Getting that big fish into the boat is the last step in winning the battle…and also the greatest chance for failure. Put the odds in your favor with the best gaff.

