Can You Use a Jet Boat in Saltwater?

“Deadliest Catch” fans have all seen it: a crew out to sea when something on the boat suddenly breaks. At the moment, all the crew can do is hope that they have a spare part and can fix whatever is broken. However, more often than not, that’s not the case. And the captain has to turn the ship around and head back to shore. Most recently, captain Bill Wichrowski suffered a massive financial blow when there was a hydraulic leak on the boat. Unfortunately, he and his crew didn’t have the part to fix the machine. So they had to sail back 450 miles without fishing. The whole ordeal cost him $6000.