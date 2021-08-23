Cancel
Florida State

Florida woman Christa Thistle throws cat into river, charged with animal cruelty

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida woman was arrested after allegedly tossing a caged cat into a river during a fight with her ex-boyfriend last week, authorities said. Christa Thistle, 53, is accused of throwing the animal, which was in a crate, in a waterway at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill on Thursday after feuding with her ex over him not moving out of their RV quick enough, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

