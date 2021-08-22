Cancel
Saint Anselm College opens the door for the class of 2025

By Tom Canuel
criernewsroom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are beginning to look normal again for students at Saint Anselm College following a year of uncertainty and restrictions due to the pandemic. The round tables and trays are back in Davison Hall, the pool and table tennis tables are functioning once again in the student center, a new dining service is taking center stage, and even the Abbey Church is back to full capacity to welcome students this August. Yet, one of the more noticeable changes is the taking down of the class of 2020 and 2021 banners in Davison Hall and the missing place where in a few short weeks, the class of 2025 will raise theirs.

