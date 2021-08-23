Flood Advisory issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Broome County in central New York Chenango County in central New York Southwestern Madison County in central New York Eastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 213 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of showers producing heavy rain in the area. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas may redevelop in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Norwich, Hamilton, Deposit, Kirkwood, Conklin, Guilford, Cazenovia, Sanford, Morrisville, Susquehanna, Nelson, Plymouth, North Norwich, Coventry, Susquehanna Depot, Greene, Oxford, Harford, Sherburne and Bainbridge. Tropical showers have redeveloped and will move over already saturated areas. Localized flooding of low lying areas and storm drainage systems is likely.