Out-of-state transplants continue to flock to Texas, and recent data suggests Wylie and Saginaw are becoming popular places to plant a homestead. According to a report from Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, cities in Tarrant county like Arlington and in Denton and Collin counties like Frisco continue to be popular destinations. However, there has been a notable uptick in interest in Wylie and Saginaw. Because out-of-state transplants are flooding the state and driving up prices near city centers, many are moving to the suburbs to get more bang for their buck.