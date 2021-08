It’s nearing the end of August, and yesterday I arrived home in Louisville, Kentucky after a short weekend in London and two long flights. That’s right: my summer abroad and my time in the Burren in Ireland has come to a close. Unfortunately, every study abroad must come to an inevitable end, and it’s always hard to say goodbye to the new lifestyle and routines you’ve built over the weeks or months you’ve spent there. For me, a month in Ballyvaughan was the perfect time to experience a taste of rural living and feel like I could envision a life there. But feeling so part of the community only made it harder to leave.