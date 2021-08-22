Cancel
Realme Book in Malaysia! | ICYMI 545

By Raywen Ong
soyacincau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for an affordable laptop, here’s something that you might be interested in. Realme has recently launched their new laptop here in Malaysia and they are also running a special promotion where you can get this laptop below RM2,500. Besides the Realme Book we are also going to take a look at the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. which is LG’s new Bluetooth connected mask and it is now available for pre-orders in Malaysia.

