Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.45.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#The Goldman Sachs Group#Pnw#Wells Fargo Company#Credit Suisse Group#Barclays#Hold#Peg#Thomson Reuters#Pinnacle West Capital#Heritage Wealth Advisors#Norinchukin Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook

Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) reported third-quarter sales growth of 46.4% year-over-year to $327.45 million, beating the consensus of $291.53 million. Sales by segments: Residential $291.2 million (+51.2% Y/Y) and Commercial $36.2 million (+16.5% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.26 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.23. The...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for EOG Resources evaluate the company at an average price target of $97.13 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $78.00.
Financial Reportsmpamag.com

Bank of Montreal's Q3 results are out

BMO Financial Group announced net income of $2.275 billion, or $3.41 per share, on a reported basis for the third quarter ending July 31, representing an annual increase of 85%. On an adjusted basis, the bank’s net income grew by 82% year over year to reach $2.292 billion, or $3.44...
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy