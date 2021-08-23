Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.45.